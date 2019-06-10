SK hynix launches data research lab, hires scientist for smart chipmaking

BUSINESS

SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip provider, has launched a data research lab to seek optimal solutions for its manufacturing processes and R&D projects via the use of artificial intelligence and data analysis.



The new lab, along with the existing data science division, will be led by Kim Young-han, a computer engineering professor at University of California San Diego, renowned in the areas of learning theory and quantum information processing, the company said Monday.



Kim graduated from Stanford University with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in statistics and electrical engineering. Kim has received many academic awards, such as the IEEE Information Theory Paper Award in 2012.





Kim Young-han, a computer engineering professor at University of California San Diego.

SK hynix has been seeking to capitalize on advanced technologies to improve manufacturing and development processes, as the semiconductor industry requires manufacturers to enhance capabilities to process massive data promptly, according to the company."We are planning to deploy more data analytic expects this year to manufacturing and development processes," said Chief Information Officer Song Chang-rock. "By creating a culture where experts flourish, we will continue to expand AI-based business management system."