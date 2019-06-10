[Diplomatic circuit] Africa, Korea to exchange cultural, business opportunities in 2019 Africa Week

According to the Embassy of Egypt in South Korea, which holds chairmanship of the African Union, 19 embassies will participate: Algeria, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.
|2019 Africa Week (Embassy of Egypt)
The events will start with a reception at Lotte Hotel Seoul on Wednesday, which will be attended by the diplomatic corps, businessmen and African communities.
Africa Movie Night will be held from Wednesday to Friday, with two African movies screened each day at the Seoul Cinema in partnership with the Korea-Africa Foundation. The movies will be presented under the theme of “Pan-African Colors” -- green, gold and red, representing development, hope and passion for freedom.
On Thursday, the Africa Business Seminar will be held for Korean and African businesses to share knowledge and establish ties, under the theme of “Integrating Africa in the 4th Industrial Revolution.”
During the seminar, co-hosted by the Federation of Korean Industry and KAF, officials from Korean and African companies will discuss challenges and opportunities in the African market, according to the Egyptian Embassy.
On Saturday, the cultural event “Africa Collabo Ground,” co-organized with KAF, will be held at Cheonggye Plaza, where African embassies will exhibit art, tourism products and food. Startups, travel agencies and companies in fields such as cultural content will also set up booths to introduce African culture to the Korean public.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)