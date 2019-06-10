Parliamentary speaker to visit ex-first lady Lee at hospital

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Parliamentary speaker Moon Hee-sang is set to visit former first lady Lee Hee-ho, who remains unconscious under treatment for cancer, on Monday, his office said.Lee, 96, the wife of former late President Kim Dae-jung, who devised the "sunshine policy" of engaging North Korea, has been under treatment at Severance Hospital as she is battling liver cancer.National Assembly Speaker Moon plans to visit the hospital later in the day, his office said.According to her aides, Lee has been at the hospital since March. Her condition sharply worsened Saturday, but it has somewhat stabilized.She was the first lady of President Kim from 1998-2003. He died in 2009.The Nobel Peace Prize winner Kim was the architect of the "sunshine policy" aimed at engaging North Korea via vibrant inter-Korean exchanges and reconciliation.Kim held the first historic summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in 2000. At that time, Lee accompanied her husband to Pyongyang. (Yonhap)