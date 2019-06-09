Man detained in brother’s stabbing death

The 51-year-old suspect, whose name has not been made public, told reporters waiting outside the Incheon Samsan Police Station that he had not planned to kill his older brother at a coffee shop on Friday.
|A man accused of stabbing his brother to death is seen leaving the Incheon Samsan Police Station for the Incheon District Court on Sunday. (Yonhap)
The suspect is accused of jabbing his 58-year-old brother in the stomach with a sharp weapon several times on Friday. According to the shop owner, who had called the police, the two men spoke for about five minutes before the incident. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but died soon after due to excessive bleeding.
It took around 10 hours for the police to find the suspect, who had left the scene, and take him into custody. The man was found with his wife at a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.
According to the police, the murder suspect prepared the weapon before he headed to the cafe to meet his brother. Police also say the suspect told them he had bad feelings toward his brother for not taking care of him when he, the suspect, was in prison. The suspect had been fined and arrested several times in the past in connection with drug crimes.
The suspect is in detention and the police have requested an arrest warrant so that they can keep him in custody to face a murder charge.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)