[News Briefs] Nursery accused of scrapping CCTV after child abuse report

According to Seoul Gwanak Police Station, a nursery in Gwanak-gu is under investigation for suspicions of child abuse.
The parents of the young victims told police their 2-year-old and 3-year-old started coming home with bruises in April, police said. They reported the nursery to the Gwanak-gu Office on May 23.
|(Yonhap)
Following the report, the district office notified the nursery in question of an inspection and visited three days later. When an official asked for access to its CCTV system, the nursery staff said they had discarded the system’s memory device after it broke down on May 23, the same day the parents filed a complaint for child abuse.
The nursery will be charged a fine of 750,000 won ($630) for violating the child care law’s article on CCTV management, according to the district office.
The parents refused to accept the administrative measure and asked for a follow-up investigation. Police said they are investigating the nursery faculty and staff for the exact circumstances surrounding the case.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)