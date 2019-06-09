[News Briefs] Toughened DUI law to come into effect June 25

According to the Korean National Police Agency on Sunday, the number of drivers whose blood-alcohol level was measured between 0.03-0.05 percent has been on the rise for the past four consecutive months, from February’s 941 to March’s 1,124 and April’s 1,213 to May’s 1,296.
|(Yonhap)
Under the current law, drivers with a blood-alcohol level of 0.05 percent and above receive a suspension of their license and those with 0.1 percent and above get their licenses revoked. The revised law toughens the limit for license suspension to a blood-alcohol level of 0.03, and for revocation, 0.08 percent.
The stricter punishment for drunk driving was introduced in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old soldier named Yoon Chang-ho, who died Nov. 9 after he was hit by a drunk driver in Busan on Sept. 25.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)