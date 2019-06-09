Go to Mobile Version

[News Briefs] Toughened DUI law to come into effect June 25

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 9, 2019 - 15:11
  • Updated : Jun 9, 2019 - 15:11

The legal limit for blood-alcohol level will be reduced from the current 0.05 percent to 0.03 percent starting June 25.

According to the Korean National Police Agency on Sunday, the number of drivers whose blood-alcohol level was measured between 0.03-0.05 percent has been on the rise for the past four consecutive months, from February’s 941 to March’s 1,124 and April’s 1,213 to May’s 1,296.


(Yonhap)

Under the current law, drivers with a blood-alcohol level of 0.05 percent and above receive a suspension of their license and those with 0.1 percent and above get their licenses revoked. The revised law toughens the limit for license suspension to a blood-alcohol level of 0.03, and for revocation, 0.08 percent.

The stricter punishment for drunk driving was introduced in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old soldier named Yoon Chang-ho, who died Nov. 9 after he was hit by a drunk driver in Busan on Sept. 25.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


