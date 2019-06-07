Go to Mobile Version

Cheong Wa Dae 'cautiously optimistic' about possible inter-Korean summit

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 7, 2019 - 17:13
  • Updated : Jun 7, 2019 - 17:13

A top Cheong Wa Dae official struck a "cautiously optimistic" note on the possibility of holding another inter-Korean summit in the not-so-distant future.

Speaking to reporters on background, the official said, "(We) are cautiously attempting to contact" North Korea in connection with a push for the fourth summit between the two Koreas.


"The fact that we can't make public (relevant situations) and it's difficult to meet (North Korea) does not necessarily mean we are doing nothing," he said.

He added the government is "moving busily as a matter of fact."

"I think there could be a good result, about which we are cautiously optimistic." (Yonhap)



