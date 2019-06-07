[Newsmaker] Diplomat dismissed for violating anti-graft law

Former Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Do-hyun received flight tickets and accommodation from a Vietnamese company when he attended an opening event for a golf course in Vietnam with his family in October. He is also suspected of verbally abusing his officials.
|Kim Do-hyun
The disciplinary committee at the ministry decided on his dismissal on May 24 and notified Kim on Wednesday.
South Korea’s Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, which came into effect in September 2016 as part of the government’s effort to get rid of corruption. It prohibits civil servants, journalists and teachers from accepting gifts and meals worth over certain limits designated by the law.
Kim reportedly claims the ministry’s decision was too harsh and is preparing to take legal actions.
Kim, 53, was appointed to the ambassadorial post in April last year after serving as a Samsung Electronics executive responsible for smartphone sales in Europe. He served at the ministry from 1993 to 2012.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)