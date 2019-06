SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ryu Hyun-jin is lately showing off outstanding performances in each and every measure. He has capped it off by winning the National League Pitcher of the Month for May.Ryu is the second Korean, after then-Dodger Park Chan-ho. Park was the NL’s top pitcher in July 1998, when he was 4-0 in six starts with a 1.05 ERA.