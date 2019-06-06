Go to Mobile Version

More women fear commuting at night than men: survey

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 6, 2019 - 13:12
  • Updated : Jun 6, 2019 - 13:12

Nearly half of women say they dread running into strangers when commuting at night, Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs’ research showed Wednesday.

According to the state-funded think tank’s study on social integration, 46 percent women replied they have been afraid when encountering passersby at night. On the other hand, only 12.57 percent of the men said they have experienced such fear.


An alley in Seoul`s Gangdong-gu (Gangdong-gu Office, Yonhap)

On the frequency of their fear, 2.98 percent of women said they experienced it every day, with 4.34 percent replying once or twice a week, 12.34 percent once or twice a month, and 26.41 percent once or twice a year.

Men and women also experienced fear differently when in crowds. While 36.7 percent of the female respondents said they have experienced fear of coming into unnecessary physical contact in crowded areas, only 10.2 percent of men said they had the same fear.

The study surveyed 3,873 men and women aged between 19 and 75, from June to September last year.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


