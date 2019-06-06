[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

The Kims, a poor, jobless family of four, find their way into the wealthy glamorous Park family by landing jobs through deceitful means. They earn the affection of the Parks, who are worlds apart from them and yet are somewhat alike. Their new way of life is turned upside down when an unexpected visitor comes knocking on the door, kicking off a series of unexpected events.Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is an impoverished but kindhearted soul who unwittingly falls in love with the sultan’s daughter, Jasmin (Naomi Scott). The nefarious vicar Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) seeks a magical lamp that will help him take over the kingdom and sends Aladdin to a cave to fetch it. When the cave collapses, Aladdin accidentally finds that the lamp holds an all-powerful Genie (Will Smith) that grants three wishes.A notorious gangster, Jang Dong-soo (Ma Dong-seok), narrowly survives a random attack by a serial killer, and sets out to bring justice to his attacker in his own way -- by brutally murdering him. At the same time, cop Jung Tae-suk (Kim Mu-yeol) seeks to arrest the killer. The two men join forces to form an unorthodox and perilous team that breaks down the moment they locate Kang.After the events of 2014, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch has been monitoring titanic monsters across the world. But what awaits them are signs of awakening among the creatures, including Mothra, Rodan and the mighty Godzilla’s eons-old nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. With a device to speak to these “titans” on the loose, the heroes set out to find what horror awaits.