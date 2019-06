BUSINESS

William B. Stanton, Citibank Korea’s head of commercial bank, speaks at the “Singapore Digital Day” seminar, hosted by the Korean unit of the international banking giant, at Google Campus in Seoul on Wednesday. Around 100 corporate strategy, planning and treasury officers as well as Yip Wei Kiat, Singapore’s ambassador to Korea, attended the event, where experts shared their knowledge of the digital market and global opportunities in Singapore and ASEAN nations. (Citibank)