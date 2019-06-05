Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[News Briefs] Schizophrenic man receives jail term for assault, public indecency

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 5, 2019 - 16:09
  • Updated : Jun 5, 2019 - 16:12

A schizophrenic man was sentenced to jail for assaulting civilians and police officers, according to Busan District Courts on Wednesday.

The court’s criminal division said the man, 32, received 10 months in prison for violating laws on obstruction of official duties, public indecency and bodily injury.


Busan District Court building in Yeonje-gu, Busan (Busan District Court)

The convict assaulted pedestrians on two occasions, in December 2017 and February 2018. He was arrested onsite and was put on trial after verbally insulting and slapping police officers dispatched to the scene.

In September last year, he was also reported to police for roaming around the street naked.

The court said while the gravity of the harm he caused to public officials and civilians cannot be overlooked, his sentence had been lightened on account of his mental health condition.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114