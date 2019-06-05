[News Briefs] Schizophrenic man receives jail term for assault, public indecency

The court’s criminal division said the man, 32, received 10 months in prison for violating laws on obstruction of official duties, public indecency and bodily injury.
|Busan District Court building in Yeonje-gu, Busan (Busan District Court)
The convict assaulted pedestrians on two occasions, in December 2017 and February 2018. He was arrested onsite and was put on trial after verbally insulting and slapping police officers dispatched to the scene.
In September last year, he was also reported to police for roaming around the street naked.
The court said while the gravity of the harm he caused to public officials and civilians cannot be overlooked, his sentence had been lightened on account of his mental health condition.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)