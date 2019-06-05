Bernard Werber visits with ‘Death’

The best-selling author is recognized for his unique style of writing that looks into human society through the eyes of nonhuman entities. His novels, including “The Ants” trilogy, “Les Micro-Humains,” (“The Third Humanity”) and “Le Papillon des Etoiles” (“Butterfly of the Stars”) have been hugely successful in France and Korea.
The new book, published in 2017 in France, is titled “Depuis l’Au-dela” in its original language, meaning “From Beyond.”
The Korean edition of the novel that explores life, death and the afterlife was translated to Korean by Jeon Mi-yeon and published by local publisher Open Books here.
“The hardest part was discussing death -- a difficult subject -- comfortably. Death usually scares us,” Werber said during a press conference held Wednesday at the Westin Chosun Seoul. The interview was translated from French to Korean.
|Novelist Bernard Werber speaks at a press conference Wednesday at the Westin Chosun Seoul. (Yonhap)
“Death is a mysterious and superstitious subject. I tried to talk about it in the simplest way possible, describing it to be the last chapter of our lives,” the 57-year-old novelist said.
The story revolves around a character named Gabriel Wells, a man who writes detective novels. The novel starts with a question by Wells: Who killed me?
The spirit of Wells, convinced he was murdered, is unable to move on to the afterlife. He strives to find the killer, communicating with a psychic named Lucy Filipini. Together, they investigate the case in this world and the other world, respectively.
The French novelist stressed that the novel, in the end, speaks on what it means to be alive.
“This generation is lucky. Apart from surviving, we can question the unseen things,” he said. “Without the questions, life is meaningless.”
“The biggest problem of modern civilization is that people do not ask about their existence,” Werber said. He hopes that people ask more about themselves -- for example, why they were born or what they are living for -- after reading the novel.
Werber is a beloved writer in Korea. A total 1.2 million copies of his works have sold here, and this marked the author’s eighth visit to the country since 1994.
“Visiting Korea is an important schedule for me. Korea is a country where my works are best understood and read,” the writer said.
“Korean readers are the most intelligent readers in the world,” he elaborated, starting with a joke. “The subjects that I discuss are avant-garde. I write for people who are interested in the future.
“France is nostalgic about the glory of the past. Korea, with pained memories about the past, the people are more interested about the future.
“As I write more and more, I am thankful for the fact that I am alive. I hope you can be thankful of your life, too,” he said.
During his 10-day visit, Werber will meet with the Korean public through open lectures, meetup events and other activities.
The novel has not been published in English yet, like most other works by the novelist. So far, only “The Ants” trilogy has been translated into English.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)