[News Briefs] Man arrested for forcefully taking nude snaps of ex

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 5, 2019 - 13:59
  • Updated : Jun 5, 2019 - 13:59

Police are investigating a 24-year-old man for threatening his ex-girlfriend with nude photos he took without consent.

Gwangju Nambu Police Station said Wednesday the man was arrested on charges of violating the law on sexual crimes.


Gwangju Nambu Police Station (Yonhap)

He is suspected of stripping his ex-girlfirend, 21, against her will and taking photos at a motel in Gwangju at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 23.

The suspect then threatened to harass her family and circulate the photos if she didn’t date him again.

The woman committed suicide five days later at her home. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


