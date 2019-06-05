[News Briefs] Man assaults neighbor in elevator over noise

Go to Mobile Version

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 5, 2019 - 13:55
  • Updated : Jun 5, 2019 - 14:10

A 40-year-old man is being investigated for assaulting his upstairs neighbor in their apartment’s elevator, Sangju Police Station said Tuesday.

The incident occurred May 23 at an apartment in Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province.


(Yonhap)

Police said an argument over noise between floors seems to have snowballed into physical violence.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, suffered a broken nose and cheekbone and will have to be hospitalized for about seven weeks.

The police station’s crime section chief Lee Bong-chul said while “the case has been reported as mutual assault, (the police are) investigating the possibility of legitimate self-defense on the woman’s part.”

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


