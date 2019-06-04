Moon vows more support for families of decorated patriots, veterans

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in assured the South Korea's decorated patriots and veterans Tuesday that the government will never forget their service and sacrifice for the country.



He delivered the message in a luncheon meeting with those who contributed to the defense of the nation and their families at Cheong Wa Dae ahead of Memorial Day, which falls on Thursday this year.



Around 240 people attended the meeting, including two dozen bereaved family members of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, the second battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002 and the 2010 torpedo attack on the Cheonan corvette.







(Yonhap)

"The government will do its best to treat the persons of national merit, families and descendants with appropriate respect,"Moon said during the event held with the theme of "(We) remember you in the name of the Republic of Korea."He pointed out that the government is expanding "respect and support" in a bid to help them overcome difficulties in their livelihoods.The president also emphasized the significance of veterans affairs in desperate need of peace.It would help enhance public awareness on national security, thicken the foundation of peace and promote national unity, he said. (Yonhap)