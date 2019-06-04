Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[News Briefs] Disposable cup use at cafes and restaurants drops by 72% since July 2018: ministry

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 4, 2019 - 16:13
  • Updated : Jun 4, 2019 - 16:13

Disposable cups used for dine-in orders at cafes and fast-food restaurants dropped by 72 percent following the introduction of a government-led agreement to cut down on single-use products last year, the Ministry of Environment said Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Environment survey of 21 coffeehouse and fast-food brands, disposable cups discarded at stores declined from 206 tons in July last year to 58 tons in April this year.


(Yonhap)

The surveyed franchise chains – including Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Caffe Pascucci, Dunkin’ Donuts, Angel-in-us, Ediya Coffee, A Twosome Place, McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC and Popeyes – entered into a voluntary agreement with the Environment Ministry in May 2018 to reduce the use of disposable items.

The terms of the agreement included providing reusable cups or mugs to dine-in customers, offering discounts to customers who bring personal mugs or containers and disposing of used plastic and paper dishware with registered recycling firms.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114