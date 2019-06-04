[News Briefs] Disposable cup use at cafes and restaurants drops by 72% since July 2018: ministry

According to the Ministry of Environment survey of 21 coffeehouse and fast-food brands, disposable cups discarded at stores declined from 206 tons in July last year to 58 tons in April this year.
|(Yonhap)
The surveyed franchise chains – including Starbucks, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Caffe Pascucci, Dunkin’ Donuts, Angel-in-us, Ediya Coffee, A Twosome Place, McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC and Popeyes – entered into a voluntary agreement with the Environment Ministry in May 2018 to reduce the use of disposable items.
The terms of the agreement included providing reusable cups or mugs to dine-in customers, offering discounts to customers who bring personal mugs or containers and disposing of used plastic and paper dishware with registered recycling firms.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)