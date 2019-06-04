Korea considers raising purchase limit at duty-free shops

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The government is considering raising the purchase limit at departure duty-free shops from the current $3,600 and the tax exemption limit from the current $600, officials said Tuesday.“In consideration of increased national income and inflation, (the government) is reviewing the need and means to raise the limit of purchase and tax exemption at duty-free shops,” the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a release.The decision will be confirmed later this month, when the ministry announces economic policies for the latter half of the year.Currently, customers are allowed to purchase products worth up to $3,000 at departure duty-free shops and $600 at on-arrival duty-free shops. They can also separately buy a bottle of alcoholic drinks within the $400 limit and a 60-milliliter bottle of perfume.The purchase limit at departure duty-free stores was last raised in 2006 from $2,000.The $600 limit at on-arrival duty-free shops could also be raised, officials added.“The decision will be made after pilot operations of arrival duty-free shops,” the ministry said.The country’s first on-arrival duty-free shops opened Friday at Incheon Airport, with two stores located in Terminal 1 and another in Terminal 2.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)