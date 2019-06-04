Park Chan-wook’s ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ to screen in Busan

ENTERTAINMENT

Poster for the Busan screening of “The Little Drummer Girl” (Busan Cinema Center)

A 2018 BBC and AMC TV miniseries directed by renowned Korean auteur Park Chan-wook will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center this month.According to the center’s officials, the director’s cut of “The Little Drummer Girl” will be screened at its 212-seat Cinema II from Wednesday to Saturday. Two episodes per day will be screened in order from Wednesday to Friday, and the entire six-episode series will be screened on the last day, followed by a conversation between the audience and the director.The director’s cut will feature scenes not included in the version that aired on BBC in the UK and on AMC in the US.Admission is free, and tickets will be available on site each day from 9 a.m.The espionage drama, which earned critical acclaim, was the first miniseries directed by Park, best known for the 2003 mystery thriller “Oldboy” that won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.“The Little Drummer Girl” is based on the 1983 novel of the same name by John le Carre. Its cast includes Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)