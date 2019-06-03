[Breaking] Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official

NATIONAL

A body believed to be one of the 19 South Koreans unaccounted for in last week's deadly boat sinking in Hungary was found on Monday about 102 kilometers away from the sinking site, officials said.



"One body presumed to be a South Korean was found in the village of Harta (on the left bank of the Danube), 102 km away from here," South Korean defense attache Song Shun-Keun told reporters in Budapest, citing Hungarian government authorities.



The body is presumed to be of a South Korean male in his mid to late 50s, but the Hungarian government is in the process of verifying the victim's exact identity, he said.



Rescue team members on Monday travel by boat on the Danube River, Budapest, Hungary. (Yonhap)



Earlier in the day, South Korean and Hungarian divers went underwater in the Danube River to determine if they can start searching for the missing victims of last week's deadly boat sinking.



Two divers from South Korea's quick response team dispatched to Budapest went into the water at about 9 a.m., from a barge docked in the river in Hungary's capital. Two Hungarian divers also took part in the test dive.



"We're not approaching the wreck right away but trying to gauge the situation (down there) first," a rescue team official said.



Monday's test dive is the first to be carried out by Korean professionals after the tourist boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members capsized and sank in the river after being hit by a larger cruise ship on late Wednesday.



The collision left seven Koreans killed and 21 people missing, 19 of whom are Korean. Seven were rescued.



The decision was made at the request of the South Korean government, as it has called for an underwater search before salvaging the ship so that the contents of the sunken ship won't be lost, including the bodies of 21 missing people.



Hungary prefers to lift the ship and reportedly wants to start salvage operations as early as Thursday if it's difficult to continue an underwater search.



With little progress made in efforts to search for the missing, concerns have risen that bodies, possibly trapped inside the sunken boat or elsewhere, could be swept away in strong currents to neighboring countries.



President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed the government's resolve not to abandon efforts to search for the missing victims.



He was briefed by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who returned from Budapest on Sunday, on the latest on the rescue operations and other details.



As the head of the government response team, Kang pledged to further strengthen cooperation not only with Hungary but also its neighboring nations, like Serbia and Romania, to make progress in efforts to search for the missing Korean victims.



"We'll work not only with the Hungarian government for search operations but with the neighboring coastal states, including Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria, to make substantial progress in the search for the missing persons," she said.



"(Hungarian Foreign) Minister Szijjarto agreed to not give up

hope for the last person and (Interior) Minister Pinter promised to

use all available resources to make every possible effort."



Kang stressed she will continue to urge Hungary to ensure a swift and thorough probe be carried out to hold those responsible to account for the accident.



South Korean and Hungarian workers had been unable to conduct underwater searches because of high waters and strong currents stemming from days of rainfall. They carried out surface-level searches along the Danube River with little success.



The rescue team was expected to start sending divers into the waters as soon as conditions are met, the Seoul government said earlier. The water levels had dropped to about 7.6 meters as of Sunday, compared with the previous level of 9.3 meters a day earlier. The speed of the river has also slowed.



South Korea will ask Hungary to seek a court order to put a lien on the Swiss cruise ship, known as the Viking Sigyn, responsible for the collision and sinking of the Hableany, a foreign ministry official said.



The move is part of preparations to seek damages and compensation from the cruise operator.



(Yonhap)

