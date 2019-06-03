Food Safety Ministry to kick off YouTube series promoting less salt, sugar in diet

The series will feature cooking shows with low-salt and low-sugar recipes, as well as on-site evaluations of the salt and sugar content of packaged foods and restaurant dishes.
|(Yonhap)
Ahead of the series’ launch, the Food Safety Ministry held a healthy diet forum Monday.
Reducing sodium and sugar intake is one of the campaigns being run by the ministry this year. From May 14 to 17, the ministry monitored sodium and sugar content in foods sold at highway rest areas. The ministry’s 12th food safety forum, held May 22, also centered on the theme of reducing sodium and sugar intake.
