[Diplomatic circuit] Experts discuss gender equality in Seoul

The event held in Seoul marked the opening of the Women Deliver Conference 2019, which is being held over three days in Vancouver, Canada. According to the embassy, some 7,000 participants from over 160 countries were to participate in the conference, with an additional 100,000 people joining online.
|(Embassy of Canada in South Korea)
During the conference in Seoul, the participants looked at the positive progress made in Korea and asked what could be done to bring about further change, the embassy said. In two sessions, panelists discussed the role of civil society in advancing gender equality and how to break the glass ceiling for women in business.
“Canada is proud to be hosting the Women Deliver Global Conference in Vancouver. This is the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls,” Michael Danagher, the Canadian ambassador to Korea, said in his welcoming speech.
Highlighting that gender equality and women’s empowerment are key to resolving various world issues, such as poverty and reducing conflicts, Danagher urged united efforts from the audience.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)