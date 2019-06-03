Korean Air succession still under discussion: chairman

BUSINESS

Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the IATA's 75th AGM held in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the IATA's 75th AGM held in Seoul on Monday. (Korean Air)

The succession of South Korea’s largest air carrier is still under discussion, said Cho Won-tae, the new chairman of Hanjin Group and CEO of Korean Air, on Monday, in an indication of ongoing family differences after his father’s sudden death in April.During a press conference on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association, Cho said his late father had emphasized the “harmony of the family” and that he is engaging in discussion over the succession following his father’s words.“Due to the former chairman’s sudden death, he did not leave much to say to the family. But based on what he has said when he was alive, the harmony of the family, discussions between family members are still underway,” Cho said.“He has frequently said keeping the family in harmony is to protect the company,” he said, adding that negotiations over the succession process are “going well.”Chairman Cho, also known as Walter Cho, is the eldest son of the late Chairman Cho Yang-ho. He has two sisters, Hyun-ah and Hyun-min, who had served as Korean Air vice president and senior executive, respectively. But the two had stepped down after scandals involving their misconduct broke out.Currently, the combined stake owned by Hanjin Group’s owner family comes to 28.95 percent, including 2.34 percent held by Won-tae, 2.31 percent owned by Hyun-ah, and 2.3 percent held by Hyun-min. Korean Air, the air carrier unit of Hanjin KAL, is valued at 380 billion won ($321 million).Market insiders have said that Cho’s death came too early for Hanjin Group, given that the succession of Won-tae had not been finalized.Cho also refrained from commenting on the inheritance tax -- which is expected to be around 200 billion won and due for payment by October -- saying any comments relating to the issue may influence the stock price of his company.As for Korean Air’s business plan for future growth, the air carrier’s new head remained low key, amid heated competition in the aviation industry here.“I accepted the chairman position for the sake of the company’s future, but it still feels unfamiliar when someone calls me chairman. I will continue to run the business based on the business philosophy of the former chairman and the founder, which is to focus on transportation,” Cho said.“If needed, amid the rapidly changing industry trend, I will seek business change by discussing with board members,” he added.Regarding issues surrounding the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement Fund -- Korean Air’s largest stakeholder with 16 percent, besides the late chairman -- he stressed that KCGI is just “one of the shareholders” to him.“KCGI is Hanjin KAL’s biggest stakeholder, no more or less than that. We have not met them privately, nor did they ask us to meet. The last time we met was last year,” he told reporters.Last week, KCGI increased its stake in Hanjin KAL to 15.98 percent by acquiring an additional stake, according to Grace Holdings. The stake was 14.98 percent in April.This has led to the KCGI’s stake in Hanjin Group having a less than 2 percentage point gap compared to that of the late chairman Cho -- 17.84 percent -- who was the largest shareholder.The new head of Korean Air was holding his first-ever press conference on the final day of the annual general meeting of IATA. The three-day event, hosted by the South Korean air carrier, brought the industry’s environmental impact and the need to restore public trust in aircraft certification under the spotlight.While presenting figures related to the aviation industry responsible for emitting 2.5 percent of carbon emissions around the world, IATA Chairman Alexandre de Juniac expressed discomfort regarding a question asking his view on criticism that the aviation industry is “a pollutant.” The IATA head also urged the government to carry out policy work to invigorate the development of sustainable aviation fuel.“We have launched 10 programs to slow down carbonization and reduce CO2 emission. We are the only industry to adopt such measures worldwide to help this carbon reduction policy. Stop calling us pollutants.”On escalating tension between the US and China, Juniac said the organization is against trade protectionism and it is expected to have a negative impact on cargo transport but not passenger transport.Casten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa, was also elected as the chairman of the IATA Board of Governors.The event wrapped up with agreeing to accelerate the global implementation of the One ID initiative and radio frequency identification for baggage tracking. The One ID initiative is a plan to use a single biometric identifier to move passengers through the airport, without the need for paper travel documents.For the first time, the IATA named Christine Ourmieres-Widener, CEO of Flybe, as recipient of the diversity and inclusion award, for raising the profile of aviation among young people and inspiring young women to join the aviation industry, according to organizers. Air New Zealand was also awarded as a team for establishing programs on gender and accelerating the advancement of women.By Kim Da-sol, Cho Chung-un(ddd@heraldcorp.com) (christory@heraldcorp.com)