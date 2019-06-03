[News Briefs] Health Ministry assigns W1.3b for developing robotic health care

The ministry-affiliated National Rehabilitation Center held a care robot symposium Monday in the Gangbuk district of Seoul, ahead of the launch of the care robot research and development project.
|(AP-Yonhap)
The multiphase project will commence this year in anticipation of the growing aging population and increases in demand for elderly care, according to the center’s robotic care researcher Bae Young-hyun. South Korea is expected to become a superaged population by 2026, according to Statistics Korea’s 2017 census.
Since 2012, the state rehabilitation institute has supplied 120 rehabilitative robots to hospitals and community health centers to aid patients, the elderly and the disabled who have mobility difficulties, Bae said.
The center’s President Lee Bum-suk said that the National Rehabilitation “will commit to developing care robot technology to reduce the burden for caregivers and improve quality of caring service for care recipients.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)