KCCI hosts annual photo competition on life, work

BUSINESS

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the nation’s largest group representing small and large businesses, is hosting an annual photo competition from Monday to Sept. 24.Under the theme of “Businessmen’s Workplace and Life,” panelists will look for photos that capture unexpected scenes at workplaces and people with stories. They expect creative pieces that are high in photographic quality.“Last year, we had a record number of 4,500 applicants, and interest in the competition has been growing,” said a KCCI official. “We expect to have photos of businesses and workers captured from different angles.”The 100 million won ($84,400) competition is the largest photo contest in Korea. The first prize winner will receive 30 million won and the second 5 million won. The KCCI will hold an exhibition in November to showcase the winning works. Photos can be uploaded online via kcciphoto.korcham.net. Call 02-597-7304 for more information.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)