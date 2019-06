WORLD

China produces more than 95 percent of the world’s rare earths, and the US relies on China for more than 80 percent of its imports.In 2018, Beijing increased rare earths mining by 15,000 tons, while the US produced just 15,000 tons in total. China holds 44 million tons of the elements in its reserves, while the US has just 1.4 million tons.Rare earth elements are used in a wide range of consumer products, such as iPhones, electric car motors, military jet engines, satellites and lasers.