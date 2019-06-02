Asiana Airlines holds Star Alliance CEO meeting in Seoul

The gathering was held on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association’s annual general meeting in the capital city. Asiana Airlines, South Korea’s second-largest air carrier, has been a member of the alliance since 2003. It has jointly operated mileage and code-sharing programs, airport lounges and VIP services for frequent fliers.
|Asiana Airlines CEO Han Chang-soo (fifth from right) poses with CEOs of Star Alliance member carriers at a meeting in Seoul on Saturday. (Asiana Airlines)
During the meeting, Jeffrey Goh, head of Star Alliance, thanked Asiana Airlines for supporting the alliance in expanding its network in Northeast Asia and improving the quality of service, according to the company.
In response, Asiana Airlines CEO Han Chang-soo said the company would further enhance customer convenience and service efficiency for Star Alliance members arriving at and departing from Incheon Airport.
As part of these efforts, Asiana will locate check-in counters for Star Alliance member carriers at the east of Terminal 1 from July next year. Thirteen member carriers of the alliance fly to South Korea’s main air gateway, including Air Canada, Air India, Air China, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa.
The alliance also approved having THAI Smile Airways, an affiliate of Thai Airways, as a connecting partner.
Launched in 2016, the connecting partner program offers one-stop service to customers taking both a Star Alliance member airline and THAI Smile Airways, which is not a member of the alliance.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)