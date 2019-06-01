Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

S. Korean, Japanese defense ministers hold first one-on-one talks since radar row

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 1, 2019 - 16:43
  • Updated : Jun 1, 2019 - 16:48

The defense ministers of South Korea and Japan held one-on-one talks Saturday in Singapore for the first time since military relations between the two countries soured over a radar row in December.

The meeting between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya took place on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.



South Korean Minister of National Defence Jeong Kyeong-doo (right) shakes hands with Japanese Minister for Defence Takeshi Iwaya during a ministerial roundtable on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Saturday. (EPA-Yonhap)



Defense ties between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since December when Japan claimed that a South Korean warship directed military tracking radar at its maritime patrol aircraft. South Korea has rejected the claim, saying the airplane needlessly approached the ship which was on a normal rescue mission.

Bilateral talks between the defense chiefs of the two countries were last held in October 2018. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114