S. Korean, Japanese defense ministers hold first one-on-one talks since radar row

NATIONAL

South Korean Minister of National Defence Jeong Kyeong-doo (right) shakes hands with Japanese Minister for Defence Takeshi Iwaya during a ministerial roundtable on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Saturday. (EPA-Yonhap)

The defense ministers of South Korea and Japan held one-on-one talks Saturday in Singapore for the first time since military relations between the two countries soured over a radar row in December.The meeting between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya took place on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.Defense ties between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since December when Japan claimed that a South Korean warship directed military tracking radar at its maritime patrol aircraft. South Korea has rejected the claim, saying the airplane needlessly approached the ship which was on a normal rescue mission.Bilateral talks between the defense chiefs of the two countries were last held in October 2018. (Yonhap)