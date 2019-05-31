Defectors' group scatters anti-Pyongyang leaflets at NK embassy in London

NATIONAL

This photo, provided by Fighters for a Free North Korea, a group of defectors from the reclusive country, shows leaflets attached to the gate of North Korea`s embassy in London. The group said it scattered the leaflets at the North Korean mission on May 21, 2019. (Yonhap)

A group of North Korean defectors said Friday it spread hundreds of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets at North Korea's embassy in London last week.Fighters for a Free North Korea said three of its members visited the mission on May 21 to meet its staff and deliver a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but was denied.They attached dozens of leaflets slamming Kim as "a devil who killed his brother" at the embassy's main gate, wall, and threw some 500 others into its compound, it said.The group also scattered 500 similar leaflets at North Korea's embassy in Madrid, Spain in early April and flew 20 balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets across the border from Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, in the same month. (Yonhap)