Art Busan has settled in after all

An installation view of Art Busan 2019 at the Bexco Exhibition Center in Busan (Art Busan)

The eighth edition of Art Busan kicked off Thursday at the Bexco Exhibition Center in Busan, featuring some 4,000 works from 164 galleries in 17 countriesMany galleries at this year’s art fair agreed that the quality of the annual event is getting higher.“The fair underwent many changes, and it seems to have finally settled in, particularly in terms of its program,” a representative from Seoul-based Hakgojae Gallery said.This year’s edition of the country’s second-largest annual art fair in the southern port city features high profile local and overseas art galleries.The participating galleries from abroad include Peres Project, Societe and Konig Galerie, based in Berlin. Almine Rech, a gallery run by the wife of Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, a grandson of Pablo Picasso, is also participating in this year’s fair.The four galleries are all regulars at Art Basel in Hong Kong as well.In Busan, Konig Galerie is attracting visitors with works by Erwin Wurm in its booth painted bright pink. Peres Projects has a blue-colored space with works by Donna Huanca, Beth Letain and Blair Thurman. Societe has featured large-sized Photoshop paintings by Petra Cortright.While some of the overseas galleries were reluctant to say whether they would return next year, they added that they are mulling future options since they have already built their network and client-base in Korea.“It is still a positive sign that galleries overseas are taking Art Busan as one of their options since there are only a limited number of art fairs that a gallery can participate in a year,” said an official from Art Busan.In the meantime, some of China’s main galleries continue to show up at Art Busan.Beijing-based Tang Contemporary is in Busan for the second time, encouraged by its reception last year.The gallery is introducing works by well-known contemporary Chinese artists such as Zhu Jinshi and Ai Weiwei. It is also showing a large-scale painting “Urban Sprawl” by Rodel Tapaya.Pearl Lam Galleries from Hong Kong has been participating in Art Busan since its inception in 2012.Art Busan is a relatively affordable and “cost effective” outpost for galleries overseas that do not have their own space in Korea, an official from Pearl Lam Galleries said.Pearl Lam Galleries this year is focusing on introducing Chinese abstract artist Zhou Yangming, who was also featured at this year’s Art Basel in Hong Kong.Korean galleries, in the meantime, have brought their best-sellers.Gallery Hyundai has brought a mix of their best-sellers and up-and-coming artists. It gave a good amount of spotlight on installation works by up-and-coming artist Yang Jung-wook, in addition to its lineup that includes Lee U-fan and Francois Morellet.Arario Gallery has highlighted Gwon O-sang’s new installation works at the center, along with works by Lee Dong-wook.Kukje Gallery this year is highlighting works by Ha Chong-hyun.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)