South Korea to provide 50,000 tons in food aid to North Korea: lawmaker

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : May 31, 2019 - 17:35
  • Updated : May 31, 2019 - 17:36

South Korea is to provide 50,000 tons of food aid to North Korea via an international organization in the coming week, a lawmaker said Friday.

“The government is planning to offer 50,000 tons of food to North Korea through an international organization next week,” said Rep. Sul Hoon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

Sul’s remarks were made during the ruling party’s supreme council meeting at the border village of Panmunjom.

Citing a UN survey that 10.1 million North Koreans are suffering from food shortage, Sul said, “North Korea is in a dire situation and it has requested food aid from an international organization. It is preferable to proceed with humanitarian projects separate from politics.”

He added that the South Korean government should not hesitate to tackle North Korea’s food shortage and should consider sending food aid immediately.

Asked to comment on Sul’s remarks, an official at the Unification Ministry said, “Nothing has been fixed and we will provide information when it is finalized.”

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


