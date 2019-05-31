Gov't to offer food aid to N. Korea next week: lawmaker

NATIONAL

(FAO-WFP-Yonhap)

The government plans to provide 50,000 tons of food to North Korea next week via an international organization, a ruling party lawmaker said Friday.North Korea needs more than 1.45 million tons of food to resolve its food crisis, Rep. Sul Hoon of the Democratic Party said during a meeting with senior party members held at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas."Next week, the government plans to offer 50,000 tons of food to North Korea through an international organization," Sul said.He did not specify the type of food amid a widespread view that rice will be offered."The North is in dire need for outside assistance ... We should not miss the May-September period when North Korea needs help the most," he added.His remarks came as the government is reviewing plans to provide North Korea with humanitarian food assistance in response to reports that the communist state faces worsening food shortages, mainly attributable to global sanctions and unfavorable weather conditions.Separately, Seoul has decided to donate $8 million to two UN agencies -- the WFP and UNICEF -- to support their own North Korea assistance programs to deliver nutritional and medical products. (Yonhpa)