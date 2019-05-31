Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Cheong Wa Dae cautious about reports of N. Korea's post-Hanoi purge

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 31, 2019 - 13:41
  • Updated : May 31, 2019 - 13:41

South Korea's presidential office maintained a cautious stance Friday on news reports of a possible massive purge of top North Korean officials after the failed summit in Hanoi with the United States.

"I don't think that a hasty conclusion or comments on the issue are appropriate," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said at a press briefing.

She was responding to a local newspaper's report that North Korea had executed Kim Hyok-chol, its special envoy for the U.S., and some foreign ministry officials who were involved in preparations for the second summit between leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump in late February. Their two-day talks abruptly ended with no accord.


(Yonhap)

Kim Yong-chol, a top aide to the leader, was sent to a remote province for hard labor, the Chosun Ilbo said in a front-page story, citing an unnamed source.

"There's nothing we can confirm (for you)," Ko said. "We are monitoring all related situations (on North Korea). But I think it's important to figure out how much information in the article has been confirmed." (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114