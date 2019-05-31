Rock band U2 to stage first-ever concert in Korea

The upcoming concert is an extension of the band’s worldwide Joshua Tree Tour of 2017, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of its seminal album “The Joshua Tree.” The six-month tour in 2017 attracted some 2.7 million people to 51 concerts in North America, Europe and Latin America.
|A picture from U2's "The Joshua Tree" tour in 2017 (US's official website)
The Joshua Tree tour in 2019, which covers Asia, will resume in New Zealand on Nov. 8 and travel on to Australia, Singapore and Japan before it arrives in Seoul.
The upcoming performance in Seoul is likely to feature a full-album performance of the 1987 album “The Joshua Tree,” in addition to other classics by the band, such as “One,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Year’s Day” and “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).”
Tickets for the Seoul concert will go on sale at noon, June 12 via Yes24. For those who have accounts on the band’s official website, the tickets will be available starting June 10.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)