Ultra Korea finalizes this year’s lineup

ENTERTAINMENT

The final lineup for Ultra Korea 2019 (Ultra Korea)

Ultra Korea 2019 has finalized its lineup of artists for this year’s event, consisting of 107 teams, including recently united Swedish House Mafia.The organizers of the annual event confirmed the list encompassing world-famous DJs, dance teams and graffiti artists. Other headliners include Jamie Jones, Knife Party, Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Underworld and Virtual Self.Supporting artists are Art Department, Eats Everything, Hot Since 82, Infected Mushrooms, Kayzo, Nghtmre, YG, Zeds Dead, and the latest addition of Duke Dumont. Also included in the recent announcement were Yuna, TV Noise, Saint Lane G-Flow, DJ Milky, Lumen, Leona and Kusic.The running order for the artists for each day of the festival -- June 7-9 -- was also announced. The artist to take the main stage will be Martin Garrix on June 7, Skrillex on June 8, and Swedish House Mafia on June 9.Swedish House Mafia, referring to the trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, will perform as a team for the first time in Korea. They have performed in Korea as individual artists before.In addition to music, Ultra Korea will feature the “Live Art Activations” performance by four graffiti artist teams: AEC, Caratoes, Chamarelli and Reka.Ultra Korea 2019 is the Korean leg of the global electronic dance music festival Ultra Music Festival, which has been held annually in Miami, Florida, since 1999. The inaugural Ultra Korea was held in 2012.This year’s Ultra Korea will be held at Everland Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, instead of the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which hosted the previous seven editions. It is open to those aged 19 and above.Visit https://ultrakorea.com for more information, including the complete list of participating artists and tickets.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)