[Monitor] S. Korea’s birthrate plunges to monthly low in March

The number of births in South Korea plunged to an all-time monthly low of 27,100 in March, according to Statistics Korea, reflecting the nation’s declining marriage and fertility rates.Data showed that 27,100 babies were born in March, down 9.7 percent on-year, marking the lowest figure for March since the agency began compiling related data in 1981. This is also the first time the birthrate in March has dropped below the 30,000 level.The number of marriages also dropped to 19,600 in the same month, down 14 percent on-year. The tally for the January-March period fell 10.7 percent on-year to 59,100, the lowest for the first quarter since 1981. Meanwhile, the divorce rate for March stayed at the same level compared to 2018.The number of deaths fell 1.6 percent to 24,900 in March, and 8.2 percent to 75,100 in the first quarter.