EXO's D.O. to join military in July

ENTERTAINMENT

D.O., a member of the popular boy band EXO, will join the military in July, putting his flourishing entertainment career on hold, his management agency said Thursday.



The 26-year-old, whose real name is Do Kyung-soo, will enlist in the Army on July 1 to fulfill his mandatory military service, according SM Entertainment.



"D.O. wanted to fulfill his duty of national defense as soon as possible after Xiumin started his military service on May 7 as the first EXO member to do so," SM said.







(Yonhap)

SM also said the scene of D.O.'s enlistment will not be disclosed to the press in accordance with his wish to keep it low profile."D.O. wants the enlistment to be a quiet event. In respect of his wish, the exact location and time of his enlistment will not be disclosed and no special ceremony will be held," it said.Since its debut in 2012, EXO earned wild global fame with its stylish music and dance performance. On the sidelines of the band career, Do also carved out a solid presence as an TV and movie actor, having played, most recently, the main role in the 2018 film "Swing Kids."With the temporary departure of two members, it may take years for EXO to reclaim its full lineup as the other members will also be required to complete the 20-month mandatory military service. (Yonhap)