[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli presents bingsu, topped with summer fruits.Four varieties of bingsu, Koreans’ favorite summer desert made with shaved ice, are offered, featuring melon, pineapple, avocado and mango as the main topping. Large-sized, they are designed to be shared by two to three people.Each bingsoo is accompanied by small bowls of nuts, sweet red bean paste and rice cakes.Bingsu is priced between 43,000 won to 48,000 won and will be offered until end-September.For more inquiries, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.Maison Glad Jeju presents a summer vacances package deal.The package deal includes accommodations for one night and breakfast for two. Other perks involve access to the outdoor infinity swimming pool, two sunscreen sticks, deodorant and a beach bag.For guests who stay more than two nights, free minibar service will be offered.The price ranges from 200,000 won for couples to 245,000 won for families, depending on the room type. The promotion is to continue until Sept. 30.For more information, call Maison Glad Jeju at (064) 747-4900.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s The Spa presents special spa treatment programs for summer.Vitamin Pulse Facial program includes back massage (30 minutes) and anti-aging massage (60 minutes).Green & Citrus treatment consists of body massage (90 minutes) and a bottle of organic cleanse juice.The Spa allows customers to choose the type of music that will be played during spa treatments.The treatments cost 220,000 won each. For more information or reservation, call The Spa at (02) 799-8808.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s The Lounge presents three types of bingsu.One is the Mont Blanc bingsu, a reinterpretation of the famed chestnut dessert. On top of milk-based ice, there is chestnut cream topped with gold powder and meringue sticks. The bingsu is completed with rum syrup.The seasonal fruit bingsu features a mountain of white chocolate ice, filled with fruits and Chantilly cream. And the classic red bean bingsu must not be overlooked.The Mont Blanc bingsu costs 37,000 won and the others cost 29,000 won.For more information, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336.Park Hyatt Busan’s Lumi Spa presents skin-cleansing treatment program Purifying Package.The session is a 90-minute body care program consisting of a 50-minute body massage and 40-minute facial treatment.After controlling oil and moisture of facial skin, the therapist will cleanse it with thermal tonic and cleanser from French luxury spa brand, followed by exfoliation and an oil deep cleansing massage. Mineral mask will be applied. Finally, cooling therapy will wrap the session up.Purifying Package costs 209,000 won per person on weekdays and 242,000 won on weekends. It is available until June 30. For more information or reservations, call Lumi Spa at (051) 990-1440.