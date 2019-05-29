Court to rule on arrest warrant for KCTU officials

The suspects face charges of interfering with official duties, damaging public goods, hindering traffic, trespassing and injuring a journalist.
The hard-line Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held three rallies in front of the National Assembly from March 27-April 3 in protest of a revision of the labor law. It also called on the government to ratify key International Labor Organization conventions.
The protest turned violent on April 3 as union members tried to push their way into the National Assembly, resulting in a clash between union members and the police. A fence was broken in the process.
Police arrested 33 people at the site and set up a team to look into any illegal actions. Forty-one people were called in for police questioning, but they refused to testify.
|Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions try to push their way into the National Assembly on April 3 in protest against the revision of flexible working hours and the minimum wage law. (Yonhap)
During raids of the homes and cars of high-level officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions in question, police found evidence that they had planned illegal action prior to the protests.
Kim Myung-hwan, the head of the KCTU, has not yet responded to the police request to appear for questioning.
“Filing the arrest warrant as a result of an investigation was a foregone conclusion. Such suppression of union officials is aimed at clamping down on the union,” the KCTU said in a statement.
