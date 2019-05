LIFE&STYLE

The Palme d’Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, was awarded Saturday to “Parasite,” a social satire and critical favorite from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. It is the first time a Korean director has received the coveted award in the festival’s 72-year history.The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event held in France. It previews new films of all genres, including documentaries from all around the world.