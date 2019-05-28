BMW Korea teases all-new BMW 1 Series

The local branch of the German luxury carmaker said it would showcase its third-generation BMW 1-Series at the #NextGen event, to be held in Munich BMW Welt on June 25-27.
The premium compact hatchback has undergone a design upgrade as well as technological advances that will enhance user experience, it said.
The interior will boast a driver-centered design with more space than its predecessors. It has 33 millimeters more knee room and 19 millimeters more head space if drivers opt for the panoramic sunroof.
|The all-new BMW 1-Series (BMW Korea)
The car boot capacity has also been enlarged to 380 liters, which can be expanded up to 1,200 liters by folding away the back seats, the carmaker explained.
Its switch from a front-wheel-drive to an all-wheel-drive also contributes to its spacious interior while allowing drives in dynamic terrains.
The technological advances will allow safer driving. The car will have an enhanced driver support system like City Braking for crash warning and active cruise control with Stop & Go function.
Users with near-field communication-enabled smartphones will be able to use BMW Digital Key, which can be shared with up to five people.
The new model will have four options -- Advantage, Luxury Line, Sport Line and M Sport -- with a global release slated for September.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)