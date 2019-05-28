Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

BMW Korea teases all-new BMW 1 Series

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : May 28, 2019 - 15:50
  • Updated : May 28, 2019 - 17:40

BMW Korea revealed Tuesday the return of BMW 1-Series that it said will provide customers a smooth ride with ultimate efficiency.

The local branch of the German luxury carmaker said it would showcase its third-generation BMW 1-Series at the #NextGen event, to be held in Munich BMW Welt on June 25-27.

The premium compact hatchback has undergone a design upgrade as well as technological advances that will enhance user experience, it said.

The interior will boast a driver-centered design with more space than its predecessors. It has 33 millimeters more knee room and 19 millimeters more head space if drivers opt for the panoramic sunroof. 


The all-new BMW 1-Series (BMW Korea)

The car boot capacity has also been enlarged to 380 liters, which can be expanded up to 1,200 liters by folding away the back seats, the carmaker explained.

Its switch from a front-wheel-drive to an all-wheel-drive also contributes to its spacious interior while allowing drives in dynamic terrains.

The technological advances will allow safer driving. The car will have an enhanced driver support system like City Braking for crash warning and active cruise control with Stop & Go function.

Users with near-field communication-enabled smartphones will be able to use BMW Digital Key, which can be shared with up to five people.

The new model will have four options -- Advantage, Luxury Line, Sport Line and M Sport -- with a global release slated for September.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114