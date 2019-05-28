Google Korea launches online language culture campaign with Sunfull Foundation

LIFE&STYLE

John Lee, country manager of Google Korea (sixth from right, second row), Min Byoung-chul, chairman of Sunfull Foundation (seventh from right, second row), and lawmakers pose with students after signing to support the Sunfull campaign pledge in Seoul on Tuesday. (Sunfull Foundation)

Google Korea and Sunfull Foundation said Tuesday they would work together to help improve online culture by promoting the National Sunfull Youth Internet Peace Campaign aimed at preventing malicious online comments and hate speech.Google sponsors the Sunfull Youth Supporters project, which involves 100 clubs from elementary, middle, high schools and universities across the country. The project is to support the training and dispatch of professional online language improvement instructors to schools and organizations.The 100 Sunfull Youth Supporter clubs, whose launching ceremony was held in Seoul on Tuesday, are scheduled to promote offline education and online language culture activities as well as acknowledging the gravity of cyberbullying and hate speech.“I am delighted to participate in this meaningful project with the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement,” said John Lee, country manager of Google Korea. “I will do my best to repay for all the interest and love that Korean netizens have given to Google and YouTube and will carry on to play our role as a responsible platform.”Lee said Google Korea would continue to carry out various social contribution activities to spread a peaceful internet culture such as digital citizen awareness education and the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement.Min Byoung-chul, professor of Hanyang University and chairman of the Sunfull Foundation, said, “I think it is very meaningful that Google, the worldwide internet company, is sponsoring the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement. I hope that this campaign helps young people to understand the seriousness of cyberbullying and hate speech and to help create a supportive internet culture.”(khnews@hearldcorp.com)