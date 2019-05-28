Go to Mobile Version

Ballerina Kim Joo-won unveils tango-ballet piece

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : May 28, 2019 - 17:44
  • Updated : May 28, 2019 - 17:44

Ballerina Kim Joo-won will introduce her new work “Tango Ballet 3 Minutes: Su Tiempo” at the Sejong Center July 11-14.

Kim’s latest piece follows “Marguerite and Armand,” staged in 2013. 

Ballerina Kim Joo-won (Sejong Center)

The tango-style ballet, choreographed by Rye Hoi-woong, tells a love story in just about three minutes. Starring alongside Kim are Korean National Ballet principal dancer Lee Young-cheol and former KNB ballerino Kang Jun-ha.

La Ventana, led by accordion player Jeong Tae-ho, will perform the tango music.

In 2006, Kim won the Benois de la Danse, a ballet competition founded by the Moscow International Dance Association, becoming the second Korean to do so (after Kang Sue-jin, the current artistic director of the Korean National Ballet).

“Tango Ballet 3 Minutes: Su Tiempo” is the first work to be featured as part of the Sejong Center’s new performing arts program “Contemporary S,” launched last October, which uses the center’s new black box space, the S Theater.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)


