Amet Actio successfully registers with US regulator

Amet Actio Technology, the American subsidiary of South Korean firm CPE Cell, said Tuesday it has registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its greenhouse-gas reduction project to tackle global warming.



Being registered means securing credibility among global investors. Amet Actio plans to launch a systematic security token offering in an active way for the development of a certified carbon emissions transaction project.



According to US federal laws, STO tokens registered with the capital market regulator are classified as securities like stocks. After Amet Actio’s STO, it may transfer registration to the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the coming years.



According to CPE Cell, the global STO market capitalization is expected to exceed $10 trillion by 2020. It is 2,500-fold larger than the $4 billion fund procured through the initial coin offering in the second half of 2018.



“In Korea, ICOs are not officially approved, that is the reason why we registered at the SEC for the purpose of enhancing corporate trust,” said CPE Cell President Yoo Jae-soo.



By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)












