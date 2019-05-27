Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Best and worst Asian countries for road quality

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : May 27, 2019 - 18:24
  • Updated : May 27, 2019 - 18:24






Singapore has the best road infrastructure alongside Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, according to the opinion survey by World Economic Forum.

Road infrastructure is a marker of a country’s development and is significant for safety and satisfaction of the citizens.

Singapore is ranked at the top in Asia and second globally in terms of road infrastructure in the country. It is followed by Japan and Taiwan which have equally well maintained roads ranked No. 5 and No. 11 respectively. South Korea and Malaysia ranked 14th and 20th respectively also figure in the countries with best roads in Asia. (ANN)







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114