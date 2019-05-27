Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Mercedes-Benz Korea holds charity marathon, raises W920m

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : May 27, 2019 - 17:48
  • Updated : May 27, 2019 - 17:48

The corporate social responsibility division of Mercedes-Benz Korea held its fourth annual charity marathon Sunday, saying it hoped to promote a spirit of community sharing and cultivate the philanthropic culture here, the company said Monday.

Titled “Give ’n Race,” the annual event was jointly organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Around 20,000 runners took part, raising about 920 million won ($776,000) -- the largest amount since the South Korean unit of the German carmaker held its first marathon in 2016. The event kicked off at Sangam World Cup Park and ended at Yeouido Park via the Yangwha Bridge. Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO and CSR Committee Chairman Dimitris Psillakis and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon participated in the event to encourage runners. 


Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO and CSR Committee Chairman Dimitris Psillakis (left) and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (center) encourage runners during “Give ’n Race,” a charity marathon co-hosted by the city government and the local unit of the German carmaker, in Seoul on Sunday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

“The ‘Give ’n Race’ is meaningful because all entry fees are donated. I wish this event will be loved by people for a long time,” said Park.

Psillakis also thanked participants and said the carmaker’s CSR committee would continue to expand its role and promote sustainable growth along with Korean communities.

All donations raised at the event -- entry fees, additional donations and the CSR committee’s funds -- will be delivered to the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, Gangnam Severance Hospital’s Respiratory Rehabilitation Center and Seoul National University Children Hospital’s Care Center through the social welfare organization Kids & Future Foundation. The funds will be used to cover medical and educational expenses for underprivileged children and teenagers in Korea, the company added.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114