Mercedes-Benz Korea holds charity marathon, raises W920m

Titled “Give ’n Race,” the annual event was jointly organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Around 20,000 runners took part, raising about 920 million won ($776,000) -- the largest amount since the South Korean unit of the German carmaker held its first marathon in 2016. The event kicked off at Sangam World Cup Park and ended at Yeouido Park via the Yangwha Bridge. Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO and CSR Committee Chairman Dimitris Psillakis and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon participated in the event to encourage runners.
|Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO and CSR Committee Chairman Dimitris Psillakis (left) and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (center) encourage runners during “Give ’n Race,” a charity marathon co-hosted by the city government and the local unit of the German carmaker, in Seoul on Sunday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
“The ‘Give ’n Race’ is meaningful because all entry fees are donated. I wish this event will be loved by people for a long time,” said Park.
Psillakis also thanked participants and said the carmaker’s CSR committee would continue to expand its role and promote sustainable growth along with Korean communities.
All donations raised at the event -- entry fees, additional donations and the CSR committee’s funds -- will be delivered to the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, Gangnam Severance Hospital’s Respiratory Rehabilitation Center and Seoul National University Children Hospital’s Care Center through the social welfare organization Kids & Future Foundation. The funds will be used to cover medical and educational expenses for underprivileged children and teenagers in Korea, the company added.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)