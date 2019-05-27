Canadian director brings monodrama about Quebec childhood to Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

Canadian theater artist, director and actor Robert Lepage is presenting the production “887” for the first time in Seoul. The piece sheds light on the Quebec separatist movement from his own experience of living as a member of a Francophone family.



The production is a work of “autofiction,” Lepage said during a press conference Monday at the Embassy of Canada to Korea. “887” runs between Wednesday and June 2 at the LG Arts Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.





Theater director Robert Lepage speaks during a press conference at the Canadian Embassy in Seoul on Monday. (LG Art Center)