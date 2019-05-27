KT&G goes up against Juul with Lil Vapor

BUSINESS

KT&G’s liquid-type e-cigarette, Lil Vapor (KT&G)

South Korean tobacco manufacturer KT&G began selling its latest e-cigarette, Lil Vapor, Monday, adding to growing competition in the e-cigarette market following the Friday launch of US-based Juul Labs’ vape pen.According to KT&G, Lil Vapor has upgraded the liquid-type e-cigarette by applying “puff signal” technology, which allows the device to tell users how many puffs are left by vibrating. This will be useful for customers who do not notice how much liquid is left in the cartridge, the company said.To increase the device’s efficiency, Lil Vapor users can use a mouth cover sleeve.The product comes in two colors, Sunrise Orange and Cloud Silver, and costs 40,000 won. It can be refilled with 4,500 won liquid cartridges called SiiDs, available in three kinds -- Tobac, Ice and Tundra.The company has also launched the Siid All-In-One, a disposable vape pen containing a liquid cartridge that is equivalent to a pack of cigarettes. It costs 7,000 won.“Our latest device has been developed based on the consumer feedback and market trend to improve the normal liquid type e-cigarette. We will continue to lead the e-cigarette market through our innovative technology,” said Lim Wang-seob, chief of KT&G’s NGP team.By Kim Da(ddd@heraldcorp.com)KT&G’s liquid-type e-cigarette, Lil Vapor