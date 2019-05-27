Hyundai E&C’s Hillstate Dasa to go on sale

BUSINESS

Hyundai E&C's Hillstate Dasa (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Monday it will begin the sale of 736 units of Hillstate Dasa in Daegu at the end of this month.Hillstate Dasa comprises seven 33-story blocks that each have four basement floors. The units come in two different styles and an officetel type, with all at 84 square meters. All three types have a large-sized dress room, storage, a pantry room and an alpha room.The complex is located near Dasa Station on Subway Line No. 2, which runs across Daegu. Within 1 kilometer of the complex, there are elementary, middle and high schools and a commercial district, which is beneficial for families with children, the company said.“Hillstate Dasa is meaningful as it is Hillstate’s first apartment in the area. We expect high interest from Daegu residents as this area has goodtransportation and living infrastructure,” said a Hyundai E&C official.